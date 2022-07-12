Netherlands poised to make work-from-home a legal right, says report

As US companies struggle to entice workers back to offices, the Dutch parliament approved legislation to establish home working as a legal right, setting the up to be one of the first countries to enshrine such flexibility in law.

Last week, the Dutch Parliament's lower house passed legislation in this regard. The European country now needs to wait for approval from the Senate.

The legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the on Tuesday. It still needs a nod from the Dutch senate before its final adoption. The law forces employers to consider employee requests to as long as their professions allow it, according to media reports.

Currently, employers in the can deny any request from workers about working from home without giving any reason. Under the new law, employers must consider all such requests and give adequate reasons for refusing them.

“We have the green light for this new law thanks to the support we received from both employees and employers’ unions,” said Weyenberg. “We are very hopeful it will pass before the summer.”

“It allows them to find a better work-life balance and reduce time spent on commuting,” said Maatoug of the GroenLinks party, reported the Wall Street Journal.

For Dutch companies, the new legislation isn't expected to be as contentious. With 14 per cent of the workforce already working remotely two years before the pandemic, according to Eurostat, the acceptance of remote working is much higher in the lowlands.

The pandemic has fuelled a shift in attitudes about work, with many workers seeking to maintain some of the flexibility they’ve experienced over the last two years. But with companies seeking to respond to surging demand as the pandemic recedes, the topic has become increasingly polarising issue.

