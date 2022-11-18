New FTX CEO blasts handling of financial info as 'total failure'

The new CEO of the collapse trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control.

John Ray III, in a filing with the US court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said.

“From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”



Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for protection. The advisers of the company, which are now overseeing the carcass of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group are struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto, citing poor internal controls and record keeping.