'New' Van Gogh drawing to go on display in the Amsterdam museum

A drawing newly attributed to Vincent van Gogh that has never been displayed publicly before is going on show at the Amsterdam museum that bears the Dutch master’s name.
The Van Gogh, “Study for Worn Out”, from November 1882, is part of a Dutch private collection and was known to only a handful, including a few from the Van Gogh Museum.
The owner, who is remaining anonymous, asked the museum to determine if the unsigned drawing is by Van Gogh.
From the style, to the materials used — a thick carpenter’s pencil and coarse watercolour paper — it conforms to Van Gogh’s Hague drawings, Senior Researcher Teio Meedendorp said on Thursday.
There are even traces of damage on the back linking it to the way Van Gogh used wads of starch to attach sheets of paper to drawing boards. The study has been loaned to the museum and goes on show from Friday through January 2.
