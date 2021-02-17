News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google for three years

-
News Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Inc's Google to sell its news products for Google's curated news platform, Google News Showcase.
News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase include US publications The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, and the New York Post; U.K. publications The Times and The Sunday Times, and The Sun; and Australian publications including The Australian, news.com.au and Sky News.
As part of the agreement, the companies will develop a subscription platform and will share advertising revenue through Google's ad technology services. The deal includes the development of audio journalism and "meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube," according to News Corp.
The deal is the culmination of a long effort by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms such as Google.
