Next round of trade talks with India expected shortly: UK Minister

The next round of trade agreement talks between India and the United Kingdom (UK) is expected shortly, said UK's Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands as he sought a deal that is "fair, reciprocal".

The minister told Parliament that both nations have closed negotiations for the majority of chapters–16 out of 25 policy areas–yet for the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Both nations missed the October 24, or Diwali, deadline to finalise the agreement as several issues remained unresolved. Besides political uncertainty in the UK, the fear of recession and controversial comments by a minister regarding Indian immigrants overstaying in the UK had raised doubts whether the FTA can be inked.

Now, with Indian-origin taking over as UK’s Prime Minister on Tuesday the talks are expected to gather pace. While a revised deadline for completing the deal is yet to be announced, 'Business Standard' last week reported that the talks are unlikely to be finalised before mid-2023.

“India is, of course, an economic superpower, projected to be the world’s third largest economy by 2050. Improving access to this dynamic market will provide huge opportunities for UK business, building on a trading relationship worth more than £24 billion in 2021. That is why we are negotiating an ambitious free trade agreement that works for both countries,” Hands said on Wednesday.

“We remain clear that we are working towards the best deal for both sides and will not sign until we have a deal that is fair, reciprocal and, ultimately, in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy.”

The two nations are negotiating issues related to business visas and movement of skilled professionals from India to the UK, as a part of the FTA discussions. There is no discussion on the immigration visas, he said while replying to a query on home secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial comments on Indian immigrants overstaying in the UK.

Hands further said that tariff reduction on alcoholic drinks, such as whisky, is being negotiated. Scotch whisky exports from the UK to India are already subject to 150 per cent tariffs and has been one of the contentious issues in the deal that is being negotiated.

The UK is build a post-Brexit trade relationship with the world, and India is one of the largest markets it is negotiating a trade deal with. In May 2021, both countries set an ambitious target of more-than-doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The UK was India’s 17th largest trade partner during April-August (2022). India exported goods worth $4.5 billion and imported goods worth $4.3 billion during the first five months of the current financial year.