Nielsen now knows when you are streaming

announced that it had moved a step closer toward cracking one of the great questions of the modern entertainment world: How big, exactly, is streaming?



In recent years, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV have revolutionized the viewing habits of millions of Americans, but the streaming have been fiercely protective of their numbers, sharing data on how many people are watching very selectively, if at all.

Now Nielsen, the 98-year-old research firm that for decades has had an effective monopoly on measuring TV ratings in the US, has a new metric that it says allows it to make an apples-to-apples comparison, on a percentage basis, of how many people are streaming shows and films on their TVs versus how many are watching traditional cable and broadcast channels.

For the time being, reports, people are spending more time watching TV the old-fashioned way — but streaming is gaining fast.

On Thursday, the firm reported that 64 per cent of the time American viewers used their television sets in May 2021 was spent watching network and cable TV, while they watched streaming services about 26 per cent of the time. Another 9 per cent of the time, they were using their TV screens for things like video games or watching programs or films they had saved on DVR.

The streaming share is increasing rapidly. It stood at about 20 per cent last year, said; in 2019, it was about 14 per cent. A Nielsen spokesman said the firm anticipates the streaming share could go up to about 33 per cent by the end of the year.

Netflix and YouTube are the streaming leaders, the research firm said, with each capturing 6 per cent of total TV time. They are trailed by Hulu (3 per cent), Amazon (2 per cent) and Disney+ (1 per cent).

Nielsen calls its new metric The Gauge. The New York Times

