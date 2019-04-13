One of Britain’s most controversial politicians—Nigel Farage—returned to front-line campaigning to fight for Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, is spearheading a new vehicle — the Party—which launched its campaign for next month’s European Parliament elections on Friday.



Addressing more than 100 supporters at a metalworking factory in the pro- city of Coventry, England, Farage slammed the political establishment as incompetent and said he’d placed a 1,000- ($1,300) bet on his party coming top in the elections. He also announced Annunziata Rees-Mogg — sister of Jacob, a darling of the Brexiteer wing of the ruling Conservatives — as a Brexit Party candidate.



“What we’ve seen over the course of the last few weeks is the willful betrayal of the greatest democratic exercise in the history of this nation,” he said, sporting a blue suit and socks adorned with the British flag. While the government does not want to hold the European parliament election scheduled for May 23, it’s conceded it will need to go ahead if the she negotiated with the is not ratified in time. Parliament has voted it down three times.