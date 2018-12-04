Nissan premium brand Infiniti's global sales rise 6% on strong China growth

of Motor Co Ltd's rose 6 per cent in November from a year earlier, as the premium brand weathered a deepening market slowdown in to post strong growth, showed an statement seen by Reuters.



said total volume set a November record of 22,126 vehicles. Of that, it sold 14,086 cars in the United States, up 8 per cent on year, and 5,009 cars in China, a rise of 9 per cent.



That took its year-to-date volume to 207,188 vehicles, down 6 per cent from the same period a year earlier. The brand attributed that decline to the slow pace of a production increase of its redesigned QX50 sport-utility vehicle.



"Now that two factories producing the new QX50 are up and running, we have a record November," a Hong Kong-based spokesman told Reuters, referring to locations in the US and



The monthly figure beat Infiniti's previous November record set last year by 6.4 per cent.