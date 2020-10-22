No timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service in the country: China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Head of China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that authorities have not set a timetable on when Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet would return to service in the country.

It is happy to see the aircraft resume commercial operations in if the three principles it proposed to address safety issues can be met, Feng Zhenglin, Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of (CAAC), told a news conference.

Feng said he had held two meetings with Boeing's president regarding the MAX issue.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed; editing by John Stonestreet)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)