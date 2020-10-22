No timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service in the country: China

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - Head of China's aviation regulator said on Thursday that authorities have not set a timetable on when Boeing Co's
It is happy to see the aircraft resume commercial operations in China if the three principles it proposed to address safety issues can be met, Feng Zhenglin, Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told a news conference.
Feng said he had held two meetings with Boeing's president regarding the MAX issue.
