No-trust motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Session called on March 25

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
File Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced to convene the assembly session on March 25 to take up a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan (pictured).

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

On Sunday, the NA Secretariat issued a notification, clearing the dust regarding the key session which the opposition had demanded to be convened by March 21 as per the legal requirements.

“The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly,” according to the notification.

Explosions hit military depot in Pak’s Sialkot

An accidental fire caused by shot-circuit triggered a series of powerful explosions at a military depot in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday morning, sparking rumours that the key army installation was targeted by terrorists.

The accidental fire broke out in ammunition shed near Sialkot garrison, some 100 kms from Lahore.

First Published: Mon, March 21 2022. 00:58 IST

