No-trust motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Session called on March 25

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday announced to convene the assembly session on March 25 to take up a no-trust motion against Prime Minister (pictured).

Around 100 lawmakers from the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Peoples' Party (PPP) submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government led by Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

On Sunday, the NA Secretariat issued a notification, clearing the dust regarding the key session which the opposition had demanded to be convened by March 21 as per the legal requirements.

“The session will convene at 11 am on Friday and will be the 41st session of the current National Assembly,” according to the notification.





