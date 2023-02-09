Nord Stream blasts done by CIA, says investigative journalist

The said on Thursday the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said US divers blew them up at the behest of the White House.



In a blog post, Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh cited an unidentified source as saying that US navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden. The report said a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) working group came up with a covert operation plan to put explosives on the pipelines. Reuters was unable to corroborate the allegations.

