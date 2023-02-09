JUST IN
Nord Stream blasts done by CIA, says investigative journalist
Catastrophic earthquakes further worsen Turkey's already stressed economy
Kim Jong Un Shows off daughter, nuclear missiles at North Korean parade
Pakistani Taliban refutes former Pak PM Imran Khan's assassination claims
In final stages of negotiations with IMF on bailout package: SL President
Earthquake hits Indonesia, killing 4 people as restaurant collapses
Oil prices steady as optimism over recovering Chinese demand offset by US
Lupin bags gets approval from USFDA to market generic product in America
Singapore to scrap Covid-19 border safety measures from Monday as cases dip
Online petition launched to extend H-1B visa holders' grace period
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Catastrophic earthquakes further worsen Turkey's already stressed economy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nord Stream blasts done by CIA, says investigative journalist

The report said a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) working group came up with a covert operation plan to put explosives on the pipelines

Topics
Kremlin | CIA | Russia

Reuters 

Nord Stream
Nord Stream

The Kremlin said on Thursday the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said US divers blew them up at the behest of the White House.

In a blog post, Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh cited an unidentified source as saying that US navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The report said a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) working group came up with a covert operation plan to put explosives on the pipelines. Reuters was unable to corroborate the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kremlin

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 23:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.