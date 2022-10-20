JUST IN
Amazon faces $1 billion class action lawsuit in UK over Buy Box feature
Elon Musk says Tesla will be bigger than Apple. Analysts say not so fast
Blackstone's Q3 profit falters as rising interest rates chill dealmaking
Meta's corporate development head Zoufonoun to step down after 12 years
Uber launches its advertising division, will show video ads during rides
Tesla flags its cars not ready to be approved as fully self-driving this yr
Musk says overpaying for Twitter but it has 'incredible potential'
Tesla doubles net income to $3.3 bn in Q3, automotive sales up 55%
Netflix reverses subscriber loss with big hits, adds 2.4 mn from July-Sep
SpaceX could spin off Starlink as public company by 2025: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Nominations open for new UK PM to replace Liz Truss; cut-off set at 100 MPs
Business Standard

Novartis signs world's first licensing deal for high-priced cancer drug

The oral drug, nilotinib, is used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and may be made in Egypt, Guatemala, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tunisia

Topics
Novartis | cancer drugs | public health

Bloomberg 

Novartis
Photo: istock

Novartis AG agreed to allow generic drugmakers in seven middle-income nations to produce a leukemia treatment, the first time a voluntary license has been granted for a patented cancer drug as part of a public health initiative.

The oral drug, nilotinib, is used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and may be made in Egypt, Guatemala, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tunisia, according to the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization.

Patents on the drug are either pending or in force in those countries.

“It’s not enormous in terms of the impact it’ll have, but it is enormous in what it represents,” Charles Gore, executive director of the Medicines Patent Pool, said in an interview on Thursday. “Being the first public health license in non-communicable diseases and especially in cancer, is really significant.”

Cancer kills about 10 million people a year, accounting for one in six deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Its impact is often higher in poorer nations, where the cost of treatment means that many of those who need the drugs can’t access them.

“Sometimes they’re simply not available. They’re not registered, partly because the originators don’t see that there’s any real market there,” Gore said. “In other countries it’s just simply too expensive.”

The Medicines Patent Pool aims to boost access to medicine for people.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Novartis

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 23:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.