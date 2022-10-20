Novartis signs world's first licensing deal for high-priced cancer drug

AG agreed to allow generic drugmakers in seven middle-income nations to produce a leukemia treatment, the first time a voluntary license has been granted for a patented cancer drug as part of a initiative.



The oral drug, nilotinib, is used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and may be made in Egypt, Guatemala, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tunisia, according to the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed organization.



Patents on the drug are either pending or in force in those countries.



“It’s not enormous in terms of the impact it’ll have, but it is enormous in what it represents,” Charles Gore, executive director of the Medicines Patent Pool, said in an interview on Thursday. “Being the first license in non-communicable diseases and especially in cancer, is really significant.”



Cancer kills about 10 million people a year, accounting for one in six deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Its impact is often higher in poorer nations, where the cost of treatment means that many of those who need the drugs can’t access them.



“Sometimes they’re simply not available. They’re not registered, partly because the originators don’t see that there’s any real market there,” Gore said. “In other countries it’s just simply too expensive.”



The Medicines Patent Pool aims to boost access to medicine for people.