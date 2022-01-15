Oil headed for a 4th straight weekly gain, longest streak since October

-
ALSO READ
Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output; Brent crude past $80
Brent rises to $85 as energy crisis stokes demand before winter
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
As global economy recovers, oil heads for biggest annual gains since 2009
Oil trades at one-month high, Brent near $80 as market shrugs off Omicron
-
Oil futures rose on Friday on course for a fourth weekly gain boosted by supply constraints and a weaker dollar and despite sources saying China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year.
Brent crude futures rose $1.16, or 1.4 per cent, to a two-and-a-half month high of $85.63 a barrel at 1125 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.06, or 1.3 per cent, to $83.18.
Crude prices turned positive as the dollar headed towards what could be its largest weekly fall in more than a year. A weaker dollar makes commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies.
Several banks have forecast oil prices of $100 a barrel this year, with demand expected to outstrip supply, not least as capacity constraints among Opec+ countries come into focus.
“When you consider that Opec+ is still nowhere near pumping to its overall quota, this narrowing cushion could turn out to be the most bullish factor for oil prices over the coming months," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU