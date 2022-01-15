Oil headed for a 4th straight weekly gain, longest streak since October

JUST IN
Oil futures rose on Friday on course for a fourth wee­kly gain boosted by supply constraints and a weaker dollar and despite sources saying China is set to relea­se crude reserves around the Lunar New Year.

Brent crude futures ro­se $1.16, or 1.4 per cent, to a two-and-a-half month high of $85.63 a barrel at 1125 GMT. US West Texas Inter­mediate crude gained $1.06, or 1.3 per cent, to $83.18.

Crude prices turned positive as the dollar hea­ded towards what could be its largest weekly fall in more than a year. A weaker dollar makes commodities more affordable for holde­rs of other currencies.

Several banks have forecast oil prices of $100 a barrel this year, with demand expected to outstrip supply, not least as capacity constraints among Opec+ countries come into focus.

“When you consider that Opec+ is still nowhere near pumping to its overall quota, this narrowing cushion could turn out to be the most bullish factor for oil prices over the coming months," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

First Published: Sat, January 15 2022. 00:01 IST

