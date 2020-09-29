Oil market: Muddle of contradictions as traders size up prospects for 2020

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
Oil prices rise over 1% after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts until end of July: Draft deal
Oil slides below $41 a barrel as US inventory rise revives glut worries
Brent crude tumbles below $40 in wake of faltering demand outlook
-
China’s oil stockpiles are near a record despite the return of traffic jams and rising industrial activity. America’s inventories are slumping even though people don’t seem to be driving much. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allied producers are still withholding millions of barrels from the global market to avert a glut, but there are indications some exporters are wavering in their commitment to the pact.
The oil market, whipsawed by some of the most violent ups and downs in its history in the first of half of the year, is a muddle of contradictions as traders size up prospects for the rest of 2020.
As prices stick to a narrow range near $40 a barrel, some of the biggest commodity houses, including Vitol Group, Trafigura Group, and Mercuria Energy Group, have diverging views about what’s next. The most important factor will be Covid-19 itself: Cases are surging again in the US and Europe, two vital demand centres. While Asia, in particular China, is faring better in terms of how the disease is being coped with, the economic impacts of the virus will nevertheless be felt for years. And, what about a vaccine? Goldman Sachs says it’s worth betting on jet fuel prices strengthening because one will likely be found and people will start flying again.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU