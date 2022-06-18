Oil prices drop 2% on recession concerns, heading for weekly fall

Oil prices fell almost 2 per cent on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Brent crude was down $2.19, or 1.8 per cent, at $117.62 a barrel at 1334 GMT (7.04 pm IST), and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.56, or 2.2 per cent, to $115.03.

Brent was on track for its first weekly dip in five weeks, and US crude for its first decline in eight weeks, in line with a fall in equity amid fears of a possible recession as several central banks delivered big rate hikes.

The US government said while it is pursuing diplomacy to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, it will continue to use sanctions to limit exports of oil from . Analysts estimate that a deal and the lifting of sanctions on Iran’s energy sector could add up to 1 million barrels of oil per day to global .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)