Oil prices drop 2% on recession concerns, heading for weekly fall

-
ALSO READ
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes
Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA
Iran says peaceful nuke, defence capabilities irremovable options
-
Oil prices fell almost 2 per cent on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline as interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown. Brent crude was down $2.19, or 1.8 per cent, at $117.62 a barrel at 1334 GMT (7.04 pm IST), and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.56, or 2.2 per cent, to $115.03.
Brent was on track for its first weekly dip in five weeks, and US crude for its first decline in eight weeks, in line with a fall in equity markets amid fears of a possible recession as several central banks delivered big rate hikes.
The US government said while it is pursuing diplomacy to revive a nuclear deal with Iran, it will continue to use sanctions to limit exports of oil from Iran. Analysts estimate that a deal and the lifting of sanctions on Iran’s energy sector could add up to 1 million barrels of oil per day to global markets.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU