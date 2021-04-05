Oil prices drop below $64 as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices set for weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week
Delaying production? OPEC plots next move amid seismic oil market divide
OPEC+ needed a Swat team for swift action, instead it mobilises an Army
Oil dips after OPEC warns of downside risks to demand in first half of 2021
OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb
-
Oil fell to below $64 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to monthly production hikes from May to July. OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply.
Brent crude for June fell $1.44, or 2.2%, to $63.42 a barrel by 1425 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May dropped $1.60, or 2.6%, to $59.85.
"The OPEC+ decision, perhaps nudged along by increasing Iranian production heading to China, probably means we have seen the best of the oil rally now for the next few months," Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA said.
Oil has recovered from historic lows last year with the support of record OPEC+ cuts, most of which will remain after July, and some oil demand recovery that is expected to gather pace in the second half of the year.
While a slow vaccine rollout and return to lockdown in parts of Europe have weighed on the rebound, figures on Friday showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, with all industries adding jobs.
"The seemingly invincible accelerating U.S. recovery has offset OPEC+'s announcement on Thursday," Halley said.
In another development that could eventually lead to more supply, investors are focused on indirect talks between Iran and the United States as part of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.
Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said he expected U.S. sanctions, including restrictions on Iranian oil sales, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and Iran returns to compliance.
Iran has already boosted exports to China despite the sanctions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU