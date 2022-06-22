JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Tesla to slash salaried staff by about 10% in the next three months
Business Standard

Oil turbulence may last five years, says ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods

He also pointed out that ExxonMobil is one of the few companies in the US actively investing in refining and had started an aggressive investment programme since 2017

Topics
oil trade | Doha

Reuters  |  Doha 

russian oil refinery
Representative image.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods on Tuesday said it would take time for energy market volatility to end and that he expects three to five years of fairly tight oil markets. Speaking at a panel at the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Woods added that the company had asked the US administration for a more efficient investment process.

He also pointed out that ExxonMobil is one of the few companies in the US actively investing in refining and had started an aggressive investment programme since 2017.

“The investment plan that we laid out five years ago is the plan we are currently on and the pipeline of the projects that we have are continuing; they are very robust,” he said.

US President Joe Biden this month accused the US oil industry, and ExxonMobil in particular, of capitalising on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a 40-year record high. Biden told reporters the company had “made more money than God”. Asked about the comment on Tuesday, Woods said: “We tend to look past the political rhetoric that we see day in day out.”

Exxon joins oil majors in Qatar’s mega-LNG project

QatarEnergy on Tuesday signed a deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for the Gulf state’s North Field East expansion, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies , Eni and ConocoPhillips. Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30-billion expansion that will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter. The companies will form a joint venture and Exxon will hold a 25 per cent stake in that, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said (Reuters).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 22 2022. 02:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.