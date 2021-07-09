Olympics host city Tokyo bans spectators amid Covid-19 emergency

-
The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the event.
Although widely expected, the move marked a sharp turnabout from just weeks ago, when organisers said they aimed to hold the global sporting showpiece with some spectators, and all but robs the July 23 to August 8 Games of their last vestige of pomp and public spectacle.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was essential to prevent Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 variant was spreading, from becoming the source of another wave of infections.
Venues outside the greater Tokyo metropolitan area would allow small numbers of spectators, and the policy for the Paralympics will be decided next month, the government said.
“It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections,” Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said following talks between government officials, Tokyo organisers and Olympic and Paralympic representatives.
“I am sorry for those who purchased tickets.”
Medical warning
Once seen as a chance for Japan to stand large on the global stage after a devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster a decade ago, the Games were delayed by the pandemic last year and have been hit by massive budget overruns.
Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators would be the least risky option, amid a sluggish programme and widespread public fears that an influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a fresh wave of infections.
Torch relays have been scaled back or taken off of public roads, and promotional events dropped. Tokyo - which had been counting on a record boom in tourism - has experienced none of the buzz and excitement that normally characterise host cities.
Tokyo’s neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba will also not allow spectators at their Olympic events, the government said.
