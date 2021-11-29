Omicron reaches from Australia to Canada in widening spread

The omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa, has been detected in locations from Australia to Germany and Canada, showing the difficulties of curtailing new strains.
Most infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed case who arrived from Malawi rode on a bus from Tel Aviv. Italy’s first case traveled around the country for days before testing positive.
Researchers worldwide are racing to understand the full impact of the new strain, and governments have banned travelers from South Africa and nearby countries on concerns omicron could evade the protection of vaccines and fuel new surges.
Here’s how far omicron has reached:
|South Africa
|
Early samples of PCR tests showed that 90% of 1,100 new cases reported midweek in the South African province that includes Johannesburg were caused by the new variant
|Botswana
|
At least 19 cases detected
|U.K.
|
At least three confirmed cases linked to travel in South Africa; the BBC reported six cases in Scotland
|Germany
|Two cases in travelers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, AFP reported, citing regional officials.
|Netherlands
|13 cases detected among travelers from South Africa
|Denmark
|Two cases in arrivals from South Africa
|Belgium
|One case
|Israel
|One confirmed case and other suspected ones, as of Nov. 27.
|Italy
|One case who moved around the country before testing positive
|Czech Republic
|One case, according to local media
|Hong Kong SAR
|Two cases in quarantine hotel
|Australia
|Two cases in Australia’s New South Wales state. Both had traveled from South Africa
|Canada
|Two cases who had recently traveled from Nigeria
|Austria
|One confirmed case in Tyrol for person arriving from South Africa. Authorities reviewing another 30 suspected cases
|Switzerland
|One suspected case for person who entered around a week ago from South Africa
|France
|Eight suspected cases
|Portugal
|
Preliminary tests of 13 cases “strongly” suggests they’re all related to the omicron variant. One of the cases involves a person who had a recent trip to South Africa.
