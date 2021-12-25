JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month
Business Standard

Omicron: US drops in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas for a year

Appointments were being granted months after application due to the pandemic

Topics
United States | H1B Visa | Omicron

Reuters 

H1B Visa
Consular officers will now be temporarily authorized to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity," it said in a statement. " As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority."

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists and entertainers.

NEW RULES

  • Consular officers will now be temporarily authorized to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories
  • State Dept has extended indefinitely the authorization to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa

State Department also said it has extended indefinitely the authorization to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.

US State Department in March 2020 had suspended all routine visa services in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the services have been reinstated with a limited capacity and on a priority basis, months-long wait times for certain visa appointments persist due to a massive backlog.

1 in 10 Londoners infected: Johnson

Boris Johnson urged Britons to take care at Christmas as he considers whether to tighten pandemic regulations, as government data indicated about 10 per cent of Londoners were infected with Covid-19.

An estimated 1 in 25 people across England -- more than 2 million people -- had coronavirus on Dec 19, according to Office for National Statistics modeling released Friday that also showed about 1 in 10 Londoners were infected as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold. A record 119,789 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were logged Thursday, while minutes of a meeting of Johnson’s scientific advisers said omicron hospitalisations are doubling every 4 to 5 days.

US clears Merck pill with riders

Merck’s Covid-19 pill was cleared by US regulators, giving high-risk patients another at-home treatment option at a time when the omicron variant is causing cases to surge. The drug, molnupiravir, received emergency authorisation on the heels of Pfizer Inc.’s competing pill that was cleared Wednesday, Paxlovid. Together, the treatments promise to provide a new way to keep a sharp rise in infections from overwhelming US hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 25 2021. 02:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.