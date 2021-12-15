JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Wuhan lab leak more likely origin of Covid-19, UK Parliament panel told
Business Standard

Omicron variant infects 70 times faster, is less severe: Study

Supercharged speed of spread was found 24 hours following infection

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

Bloomberg 

omicron
Microscopic view of covid-19 omicron variant or B.1.1.529. 3D rendering

The Omicron variant replicates around 70 times faster than Delta and the original Covid-19 strain, though the infection severity is likely to be much lower, according to a University of Hong Kong study that adds weight to the early on-ground observations from South African doctors.

The supercharged speed of spread in the human bronchus was found 24 hours following infection.

‘Vax raises risk of heart issues, less than Covid’

The rare form of heart inflammation some people get after a Covid shot occurs far less often in response to vaccination than after the disease itself, according to the University of Oxford study. A first dose of the vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. can raise the risk of myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — as can the second Moderna shot, researchers said.

Oil slips by more than 1% on Omicron threat

Oil declined for a third day as global markets tip into a supply surplus, with demand pressured by the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant worldwide and Chinese constraints on fuel use. Futures slid 1.1 per cent in New York amid a growing conviction that inventories are starting to rise.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 23:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.