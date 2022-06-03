OPEC+ brings forward oil output rises as Joe Biden's Saudi visit looms

and other Opec+ (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) states agreed to bring forward oil production rises to offset Russian output losses to ease surging oil prices and inflation and smooth the way for an ice-breaking visit to Riyadh by US President .

Opec+ said it had agreed to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July — or 0.7 per cent of global demand — and a similar amount in August versus the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September.

The move will be seen as a sign of willingness by and other Gulf nations to pump more after months of pressure from the West to address global energy shortages worsened by Western sanctions on Russia.

Oil rose on the news towards $117 a barrel as analysts said the real production boost will be insignificant as most members except for and the United Arab Emirates are already pumping at capacity.

Earlier this year, oil came close to an all-time peak of $147 hit in 2008.

Opec+, an alliance plus other producing nations, includes Russia, whose output has fallen by about 1 million bpd following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

US diplomats have worked for weeks on organising Biden's first visit to Riyadh after two years of strained relations because of disagreements over human rights, the war in Yemen and US weapons supplies to the kingdom.

US intelligence has accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, of approving the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a charge the prince denies.

Saudi Arabia and its neighbour the United Arab Emirates have been frustrated at the Biden administration's opposition to the military campaign in Yemen and failure to address Gulf concerns about Iran's missile programme and its regional proxies.

With the Ukraine war adding to a tight crude market, the US administration has sought more supplies from Gulf allies such as Saudi Arabia, as well as from Iran whose output has been restricted by US sanctions that could be lifted if a nuclear deal is reached, and Venezuela, also under US sanctions.

Rocketing gasoline prices have driven US inflation to a 40-year high, hitting Biden’s approval ratings as he approaches mid-term elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)