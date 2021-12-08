Oxford study backs mixing of Covid vaccines, no safety concerns raised

-
ALSO READ
Notice to Centre on plea for disclosure of vaccines' clinical trials data
No evidence that Covid-19 vaccine booster a must, says US CDC
Covid-19 jabs effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalisation: Lancet
UK set to offer coronavirus vaccine shots to 16 and 17-year-olds
Australia provisionally approves Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11 yrs
-
Following up first doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines with second doses of the Moderna or Novavax jabs generates robust immune response against Covid-19, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.
A team led by researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK found that no safety concerns were raised in the study of 1,070 participants.
The study supports flexible use of these vaccines in primary immunisation schedules, which is crucial to help rapidly deploy these vaccines, especially in low- and middle-income countries where vaccine supply may be inconsistent. “Thanks to studies such as these, we are now getting a more complete picture of how different Covid-19 vaccines can be used together in the same vaccine schedule,” said Matthew Snape, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU