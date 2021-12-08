Oxford study backs mixing of Covid vaccines, no safety concerns raised

Following up first doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines with second doses of the Moderna or Novavax jabs generates robust immune response against Covid-19, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

A team led by researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK found that no safety concerns were raised in the study of 1,070 participants.

The study supports flexible use of these vaccines in primary immunisation schedules, which is crucial to help rapidly deploy these vaccines, especially in low- and middle-income countries where vaccine supply may be inconsistent. “Thanks to studies such as these, we are now getting a more complete picture of how different Covid-19 vaccines can be used together in the same vaccine schedule,” said Matthew Snape, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford.

On Alert Child Infections The WHO's office for Europe said children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported Covid-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe Regional Director Dr Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last resort,” and said that Covid-19 deaths remain “significantly below previous peaks.”

•A gunman kills two people and injures four at a Moscow government centre after being told to put on a face mask •New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations •Austria to lift lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

