JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

US vice president pays visit to packed migrant camp, deplores conditions
Business Standard

Pak army misadventures will be met with punitive response, warns Army chief

Addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario, the Army chief noted

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Army Cheif, General Bipin Rawat
Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat

Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event on '20 Years after Kargil Conflict', Rawat said Pakistan Army, time and again, resorts to misadventure, either through state-sponsored terrorism or intrusions in India.

"The Indian armed forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response," he said.

The rise of non-state actors and the readiness to use terror and other irregular methods of fighting have become a new norm, he said. Addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario, the Army chief noted.

Rawat also asserted that no act of terror will go unpunished. "Surgical strikes post-Uri and Balakot (terror attacks) have amply demonstrated our political and military resolve against terror. Any act of terror will not go unpunished," Rawat added.
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU