Pakistan activates satellite air bases near Afghan and India borders

At a time when Pakistani intelligence agencies can be seen openly meddling in Afghan affairs, the Air Force has activated an air base on its eastern front in area close to

According to news agency ANI, two other satellite bases named Kotli and Rawalkot have also been activated along the border with India, intelligence sources said.The sources said the Air Force has 12 active and an equal number of satellite bases for operations.

"The Air Force keeps activating these bases from time to time for operational readiness and the frequency has increased after the Balakot air strike by India in February 2019 where the Indian Mirage 2000 fighters could manage to get in and out of Pakistan territory undetected and unchallenged,” said a news report by ANI quoting sources.

According to the report, sources said the Indian agencies are continuously monitoring Pakistani activities as all its bases are effectively covered by Indian radars and other systems round the clock.





Agencies are also keeping a track of the activities on their eastern front where the Shamsi air field in Pakistan has been reactivated to support operations in the war-torn country, the sources said.

Six aircraft stuck in Afghan airport

About 1,000 people, including Americans, have been stuck in for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave, an organiser told Reuters, blaming the delay on the US State Department.

The confusion was the latest flashpoint following a chaotic US military withdrawal completed after Islamist insurgents seized power in on Aug. 15, after the Western-backed government collapsed. Earlier on Sunday, the senior Republican on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Mike McCaul, told "Fox News Sunday" that six airplanes were stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport with Americans and Afghan interpreters aboard, unable to take off as they had not received clearance.