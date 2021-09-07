Pakistan activates satellite air bases near Afghan and India borders

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani releases video, first since fleeing Kabul
Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace
As Kabul falls, the burqa shops get busy and young women fear for future
-
At a time when Pakistani intelligence agencies can be seen openly meddling in Afghan affairs, the Pakistan Air Force has activated an air base on its eastern front in Balochistan area close to Afghanistan.
According to news agency ANI, two other satellite bases named Kotli and Rawalkot have also been activated along the border with India, intelligence sources said.The sources said the Pakistan Air Force has 12 active and an equal number of satellite bases for operations.
"The Pakistan Air Force keeps activating these bases from time to time for operational readiness and the frequency has increased after the Balakot air strike by India in February 2019 where the Indian Mirage 2000 fighters could manage to get in and out of Pakistan territory undetected and unchallenged,” said a news report by ANI quoting sources.
According to the report, sources said the Indian agencies are continuously monitoring Pakistani activities as all its bases are effectively covered by Indian radars and other systems round the clock.
ALSO READ: Taliban says Panjshir 'captured'; ISI chief holds meet with Baradar
Agencies are also keeping a track of the Pakistan Air Force activities on their eastern front where the Shamsi air field in Pakistan has been reactivated to support Taliban operations in the war-torn country, the sources said.
Six aircraft stuck in Afghan airport
About 1,000 people, including Americans, have been stuck in Afghanistan for days awaiting clearance for their charter flights to leave, an organiser told Reuters, blaming the delay on the US State Department.
The confusion was the latest flashpoint following a chaotic US military withdrawal completed after Taliban Islamist insurgents seized power in Kabul on Aug. 15, after the Western-backed government collapsed. Earlier on Sunday, the senior Republican on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Mike McCaul, told "Fox News Sunday" that six airplanes were stuck at Mazar-i-Sharif airport with Americans and Afghan interpreters aboard, unable to take off as they had not received Taliban clearance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU