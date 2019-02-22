Pakistan army warns will respond to any attack by India with 'full force'

-
ALSO READ
Strategies for Pulwama-like attacks trace back to ISI HQ: Christine Fair
Pulwama attack: Reason, not emotions must drive our response to Pakistan
CCS meeting, PM Modi's rally today may reveal response to Pulwama attack
Pulwama attack: How a Paris blacklisting may destroy Pakistan economically
Pulwama attack: Pak official meets P-5 envoys, rejects India's allegations
-
Pakistan's military is preparing to defend against any attack by India, and would respond with "full force", the army's spokesman said on Friday, amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours.
"We have no intention to initiate war, but we will respond with full force to full spectrum threat, that would surprise you," Major General Asif Ghafoor said. "Don't mess with Pakistan."
"We do not wish to go to war. If it is imposed on us, we have the right to respond," he told a news conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, a week after Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistani-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack that killed 40 men of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU