Pakistan govt sends arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif through UK mission

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment

Press Trust of India 

Lahore: Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Pakistan's anti-graft tribunal has ordered that convicted Sharif be questioned on money laundering allegations over the next two weeks
Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at a court in Lahore, Pakistan

The Pakistan government has sent arrest warrants through its mission in London for deposed PM Nawaz Sharif who has been living in the UK for medical treatment, a media report said on Friday.

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018. Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018. But, he was bailed out in both cases and also allowed to go to London for medical treatment.
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 01:49 IST

