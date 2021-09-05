Pakistan's ISI chief Faiz Hameed visits Kabul for meeting with Taliban

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
Taliban restricts bank withdrawals in Afghanistan to $200 per week
Afghanistan GDP may slump 20%, currency may slide further: Fitch Solutions
Afghanistan crisis: Centre calls all-party meeting on Thursday
-
Pakistan’s military spy chief visited Afghanistan to meet Taliban leaders and discuss security and border issues.
The director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, Faiz Hameed, led a delegation and participated in talks about the recent changes, ranging from the Taliban takeover to their efforts to form a new government in Afghanistan, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. There were also discussions on rebuilding activities at Kabul’s airport, he said.
Hameed will also meet with Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to discuss the issue of foreign and Afghan nationals seeking transit through Pakistan, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify.
A day after Hameed’s visit, a suicide bombing in the restive province of Balochistan on Sunday killed four people and left 20 wounded, Liaqat Ali Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said in a text message. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a checkpoint of paramilitary forces in the provincial capital of Quetta.
In a post on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the TTP attack and paid tribute to security forces for “thwarting foreign-backed terrorist designs.”
Pakistan wants the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with the group holding talks with different political stakeholders and carrying out a military crackdown on Panjshir, a stronghold against it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU