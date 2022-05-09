Pakistan stock mkt tumbles as investors fret about unclear economic policy

-
ALSO READ
Navy's 'Killer' squadron, that sunk Pak warships, to get Prez standard
Pak capital Islamabad on alert after gunmen shot three policemen
China asks its firms in Pakistan to enhance security after suicide attack
Pakistan PM requests China's support in reviving Karachi Circular Railway
3 Chinese tutors among 4 killed in blast inside University of Karachi
-
Pakistan’s stock market fell by more than 3 per cent on Monday, its biggest daily decline in five months, and the rupee continued its slide against the dollar as uncertainty grew over the new government’s economic plans to restart a stalled IMF programme.
“Delay in IMF, lack of clarity on the new government's economic plan and (the) rising political temperature are badly affecting Pakistan stocks,” Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, said.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 index dropped by 1,447.67 points, or 3.23 per cent, to 43,393.14, its lowest since March 22.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took over in April after ousting Imran Khan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU