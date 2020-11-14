Panasonic appoints company veteran Kusumi as CEO, replacing Tsuga

-
ALSO READ
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
Ex-Tesla executive Straubel aims to build world's top battery recycler
Elon Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
Keeping his friends close: Musk learns from partners, then does it alone
Tesla's Elon Musk promises dramatic cuts in electric car costs in 3 years
-
Japan's Panasonic Corp has appointed its head of automotive business Yuki Kusumi as the company's next chief executive officer, replacing Kazuhiro Tsuga, who was the architect of a partnership with Tesla Inc.
The 55-year-old will take the reins on April 1, Panasonic said on Friday, after a three-decade career at the company which has seen Kusumi lead the automotive component business and the TV operations, much like his predecessor. Tsuga, 63, will become chairman.
The change comes as Panasonic has begun to benefit from a partnership with Tesla, which was central to the incumbent chief's strategy.
Strong sales of Tesla electric vehicles (EV) have allowed Panasonic's battery business to eke out profits this year, following several years of production troubles and delays at the U.S. partner.
Kusumi also oversaw the launch of a joint battery venture with Toyota Motor Corp in April, which took over Panasonic's business in thin, rectangular-shaped prismatic batteries, a different format from cylindrical batteries used in Tesla EVs.
Under Tsuga's 8-year leadership, Panasonic has shifted its focus away from low-margin consumer electronics to batteries, factory machines and components. Panasonic's partnership with Tesla includes a $1.6 billion bet on a battery joint venture in Nevada, which was signed in 2014.
The company focus on business customers, however, has yet to generate stable profits, and the new chief is likely to be tasked with further overhauling a sprawling business portfolio that ranges from facial steamers to bicycles.
Price pressure on the battery business for Tesla could also intensify as the U.S. company has outlined a plan to halve the cost of its EV batteries and bring more production of the key auto component in-house.
Panasonic said separately that it would change to a holding company structure in April 2022, to clarify responsibilities of each business division and speed up decision-making processes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU