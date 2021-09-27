Passenger plane makes safe landing in Kathmandu after technical glitch

A commercial passenger aircraft was diverted to Tribhuvan Airport (TIA) here on Monday after it encountered a technical glitch.

Buddha Air's ATR 72 aircraft failed to land at Biratnagar Airport in Morang district -- scheduled at 8.30 am -- due to a technical problem in its landing gear, officials said, adding that the plane was diverted to the Airport where it landed safely.

The flight comprised 73 occupants, including two children and three crew members. All passengers onboard the aircraft are safe, authorities said.

All medical and emergency facilities were on standby at the time of landing, they added.

Meanwhile, the Post newspaper said the Buddha Air plane faced the problem of excess weight, due to which it had to burn fuel to reduce its mass before landing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)