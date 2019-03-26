'People' behind Robert Mueller probe will 'be looked at': Donald Trump

President warned that unspecified “people” who prompted Robert Mueller’s would be investigated, and said he wouldn’t object if the special counsel’s report is publicly released.

Mueller said in a report that he didn’t find evidence the president or his campaign collaborated with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, according to a letter Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress on Sunday. Barr said he had decided Mueller didn’t find sufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice by interfering in the investigation, either. Asked if Mueller’s full report should be released, instead of only Barr’s four-page summary, Trump said it was up to the attorney general but it “wouldn’t bother me at all.”

Trump’s indication that unnamed people responsible for the probe would be investigated was vague. He didn’t name anyone, and he made similar remarks on Sunday, suggesting that retribution and score-settling is on his mind, but White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters that Barr hadn’t been directed to open any investigations of Democrats.

“People that have done such harm to our country,” Trump complained. “We’ve gone through a period of really bad things happening. Those people will certainly be looked at. I’ve been looking at them for a long time and I’m saying, why haven’t they been looked at. They lied to Congress. Many of them. You know who they are. They’ve done so many evil things.

“We can never let this happen to another president again,” Trump said.

Trump has previousl singled out individuals over their role in the probe, calling for an investigation into the “other side” of the investigation. He’s mentioned former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and Justice Department attorney Bruce Ohr.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump ally, said he advised his friend John McCain to give the FBI the so-called Steele dossier on Trump, rebutting the president’s accusations that the deceased senator tried to hinder his 2016 election.

Graham told reporters that McCain of Arizona, who died last year, had shown him the unverified collection of intelligence reports on Trump’s links to Russia that was put together by a former British spy, Christopher Steele. Steele was commissioned to compile the information by an opposition research firm hired by Democrats.

McCain put the dossier in his safe and handed it over to the FBI the next day, Graham said.



Trump added that he hasn’t considered pardoning anyone convicted in connection to Mueller’s probe.