People with Covid-19 history likely to develop heart ailments, shows study

As coronavirus continues to affect individuals across the globe, a new Lancet study suggests that people with Covid-19 history are more likely to develop the risk of heart ailments.
The study, looking at long-term cardiovascular outcomes in Covid-19 survivors among the non-vaccinated population, carried out by TriNetX US collaborative networks, advises patients with Covid-19 history to pay attention to their cardiovascular health.
A total of 4,131,717 participants, who underwent SARS-CoV-2 testing, were recruited for the study. The study population was then divided into two groups based on Covid-19 test results. To avoid reverse causality, the follow-up initiated 30 days after the test, and continued until 12 months.
The findings of the study stated that the impact of coronavirus on cardio-related outcomes appeared to be more prominent in inpatients (who were admitted to the hospital) than in outpatients. The study also concluded that "the 12-month risk of incidental cardiovascular diseases is substantially higher in the Covid-19 survivors than the non-Covid-19 controls".
The study also suggested that the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases was evident in both male and female Covid survivors. The risk of the mortality rate was higher in the elder lot, aged above or equal to 65 years, as compared to the young ones. It also stated the Covid-19 survivors were associated with increased risks of cerebrovascular diseases - which developed due to the blood flow in the brain.
Diseases such as stroke, arrhythmia-related disorders including atrial fibrillation, inflammatory heart disease, such as myocarditis, ischemic heart disease, ischemic cardiomyopathy, and other cardiac disorders are included.
