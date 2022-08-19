Pizza Hut adds rice bases to menu as wheat costs soar in Japan

-
Japan’s Pizza Hut is turning to rice to make its pizzas after wheat prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
The fast-food chain will start offering a selection of mini-pizzas using rice as a base rather than wheat flour from 22 August, with toppings including Ibérico pork and teriyaki chicken.
The new range will initially be available for about six weeks, but could become a regular menu item if demand is strong.
“We’re always thinking of ways to make our products appealing to Japanese customers, and rice is obviously a perfect fit,” said Emi Mikado, spokeswoman for Pizza Hut Japan, which is in the process of being acquired by Yamae Group Holdings Co. “On top of that we’re seeing this surge in wheat prices.”
Wheat skyrocketed after Russia’s war in Ukraine cut off supplies from one of the world’s major breadbaskets, driving some food producers to mix or switch to cheaper alternatives in their bread, pastries and pasta, although prices have fallen lately.
