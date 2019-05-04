Boeing 737 with 136 on board crashes into Jacksonville river in US

A Boeing 737 plane arriving from crashed into a river off the runway near Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Naval Air Station.

The lives of all aboard had been accounted for and teams were working to control jet fuel in the water, Mayor Lenny Curry said in a Twitter post. The plane was carrying 136 people, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for Naval Air Station.'

The aircraft arrived from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, before sliding off the runway into the St. Johns River, Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a post on its Facebook page.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a twitter post that its Marine Unit has been called in to assist the Naval Air Station to retrieve the plane, which was not submerged.

Boeing is aware of the incident and is “gathering information,” according to the plane maker’s post on Twitter.