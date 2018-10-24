Potential bombs mailed to Obama, Clintons intercepted by US Secret Service

JUST IN
Terrence Dopp | Bloomberg 

Former US President Barrack Obama. Photo: PTI

Potential explosive devices addressed to the homes of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were detected and intercepted by the US Secret Service, which has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

One device was sent to the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, a suburb about 40 miles north of New York City. The other was addressed to Obama in Washington.

The incidents followed an earlier discovery when police "proactively detonated" a pipe-bomb found at a residence owned by billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros.

First Published: Wed, October 24 2018. 19:22 IST

