Press groups criticise seized records of Times reporter

The revelation that federal prosecutors seized years’ worth of email and phone records from a New York reporter drew criticism on Friday from news organizations and press rights groups, which expressed outrage at the first known instance of the Trump administration’s pursuing the private communications of a journalist.

The Committee to Protect Journalists called the move “a fundamental threat to press freedom.” The Times, in its own statement, called the seizure “an outrageous overreach” and raised concerns about a chilling effect on journalists’ ability to report on the government.

The records were seized from Ali Watkins, a reporter for The in Washington, amid a Justice Department investigation into a former high-ranking aide at the Senate Intelligence Committee who was suspected of leaking classified information to reporters.

The aide, James A Wolfe, 57, who retired last year, was arraigned in federal court on Friday on charges of lying to investigators about his contacts with several journalists. He has denied that he gave classified material to journalists, and prosecutors, for now, have charged him only with making false statements to the FBI.

The Justice Department ramped up investigations into journalists and their sources under President Barack Obama, and the Trump administration was widely expected to follow suit. On Friday, President Trump called Wolfe “a very important leaker” and said his arrest “could be a terrific thing.” “I’m a very big believer in freedom of the press, but I’m also a believer that you cannot leak classified information,” Trump added.

© 2018 The New York News Service