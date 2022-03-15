Protests flare in Sri Lanka as govt readies for IMF talks: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan finance minister to visit India today hoping to seal $1 bn LoC
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Lankan President Rajapaksa suspends Parliament; leaves for Singapore
Gautam Adani meets Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa, eyes green investments
Sri Lanka extends nationwide quarantine curfew till Oct 1
-
Opposition leaders led a march of hundreds of protesters through Sri Lanka’s main city of Colombo on Tuesday as anger grows over a worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiralling food prices.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government said it will begin talks next month with the International Monetary Fund for assistance, while Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa flew into New Delhi to sign a $1-billion credit line to tackle the situation.
Historically weak government finances, badly timed tax cuts and the Covid-19 pandemic have wreaked havoc on the economy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU