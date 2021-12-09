Putin says Russia to follow up fast after meeting with Joe Biden

-
ALSO READ
Biden in virtual meet to warn Putin of economic pain if he invades Ukraine
Euro 2020 highlights: Kane scores a brace as England thrash Ukraine 4-0
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
US ready to support Ukraine, help Kiev with defense, Pentagon chief says
Vladimir Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US 'farcical'
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would send ideas to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with US President Joe Biden on the Ukraine crisis.
Neither side spoke of a breakthrough after the two-hour video call but they agreed to keep talking about what the Kremlin called “this complex confrontational situation”. “We agreed we will continue this discussion and we'll do it in a substantive way. We will exchange our ideas in the very near future. Russia will draw up its ideas literally in the coming days, within a week we will give this to the US side to consider,” Putin told reporters.
The two leaders used Tuesday's call to set out their opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is braced for a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops close to its border.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU