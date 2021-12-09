Putin says Russia to follow up fast after meeting with Joe Biden

Russian President said on Wednesday that Russia would send ideas to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with US President on the Ukraine crisis.

Neither side spoke of a breakthrough after the two-hour video call but they agreed to keep talking about what the Kremlin called “this complex confrontational situation”. “We agreed we will continue this discussion and we'll do it in a substantive way. We will exchange our ideas in the very near future. Russia will draw up its ideas literally in the coming days, within a week we will give this to the US side to consider,” Putin told reporters.

The two leaders used Tuesday's call to set out their opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is braced for a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops close to its border.

