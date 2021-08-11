Q1 results: As tech rally cools, SoftBank posts 39% lower profit

-
Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday reported a 39 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit, even as Vision Fund returns were boosted by listings during the period.
April-June profit was 762 billion yen ($6.9 billion). That compared with profit of 1.3 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier.
The Vision Fund unit posted on Tuesday a first-quarter profit of 236 billion yen ($2.14 billion) as gains from listing portfolio companies were offset by falling shares in firms like e-retailer Coupang Inc. SoftBank has offloaded shares of US tech giants like Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet and Netflix, according to its latest financial report released on Tuesday, CNBC reported.
The Japanese group posted record annual profit in May with executives pointing to further upside from Vision Fund investments like Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global and “Uber for trucks” startup Full Truck Alliance.
Those companies listed in New York during the quarter but Chinese regulatory action has subsequently hammered valuations, underscoring SoftBank's China risk even as the group seeks to reduce its dependence on its largest asset, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.
Son also said he would begin to make personal investments alongside Vision Fund, a controversial step that could lead to conflicts of interest as his company backs technology startups.
