Qantas to cut Q3 capacity by about a third as Covid-19 cases rise

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Australia's Qantas furloughs 2,500 staff amid as Sydney lockdown extends
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
DU first cut-off: SRCC, Hindu among 8 DU colleges seeking 100% marks
-
Qantas Airways Ltd has pared about a third of planned domestic and international capacity in the March quarter to better match travel demand after a rise in COVID-19 infections, it said on Thursday.
The airline, which ends its financial year in June, said it would provide more details on the impact of the changes when it issues half-year results in late February.
Qantas has not made material capacity adjustments for the fourth quarter, it added.
The airline said it would run 70% of its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity in the third quarter, down from a prior forecast of 102%, at a time when Australia is reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases due to a runaway Omicron outbreak.
International capacity will fall to 20% of pre-COVID-19 levels from 30% due to tighter travel restrictions in countries including Japan, Indonesia and Thailand, Qantas added.
"We have the flexibility to add capacity back if demand improves earlier than expected, but 70% still represents a lot of domestic flying and it's a quantum improvement on the levels we faced only a few months ago," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.
He said early bookings for the Easter holidays in April were promising for domestic and international flights.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU