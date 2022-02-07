Queen wants Camilla to be 'Queen Consort'; marks 70 years at helm

II has said that she wants Prince Charles' wife Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when he becomes King, in a significant intervention that shapes the future of the monarchy and firms up the place of the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal family. .

The Queen, 95, used her Platinum Jubilee message on Saturday, marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, to back 74-year-old Camilla. The Queen expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King. Queen Consort refers to the spouse of a ruling king.

"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," the Queen said in her message.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said.

II on Sunday became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

