JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Willing to join hands for a shared future in new era: Xi on China-Pak ties
Business Standard

Queen wants Camilla to be 'Queen Consort'; marks 70 years at helm

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth

Topics
Queen Elizabeth

Press Trust of India 

Camilla
Queen Elizabeth II (left) with Prince Charles' wife Camilla (right)

Queen Elizabeth II has said that she wants Prince Charles' wife Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when he becomes King, in a significant intervention that shapes the future of the monarchy and firms up the place of the Duchess of Cornwall in the royal family. .

The Queen, 95, used her Platinum Jubilee message on Saturday, marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, to back 74-year-old Camilla. The Queen expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King. Queen Consort refers to the spouse of a ruling king.
.

"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," the Queen said in her message.
.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said.
.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 07 2022. 01:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.