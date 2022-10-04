Ray Dalio gives up Bridgewater's control as part of succession plan

-
ALSO READ
Bridgewater's Ray Dalio expects stocks to fall 20% if rates rise to 4.5%
Ray-Ban's billionaire owner Leonardo Del Vecchio passes away at 87
Billionaire's abrupt death leaves Dubai ruler to untangle messy inheritance
Billionaire Julian Robertson, hedge-fund guru to 'Tiger Cubs,' dies at 90
Elon Musk advises Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to party less, work more
-
Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, has handed over control of the $150 billion firm to a new generation of investors, Bridgewater said on Tuesday.
Dalio has tranferred his majority stake to the board but remains a "meaningful" owner of the $150 billion hedge fund, the company said. He has stepped down as one of three co-chief investment officers and will have a new title the firm said: founder and CIO mentor.
The 73-year-old billionaire stepped down as Bridgewater's chief executive officer in 2017 and chairman at the end of 2021, following which the prolific hedge fund manager served in his current role focusing on mentoring the committee that has oversight over the firm's investment strategies.
Dalio, who founded Bridgewater in 1975, will now hold a position as member of the operating board, senior investor and as a mentor to the firm's CIOs.
A self-proclaimed sinophile, Dalio also enjoys huge popularity in China, where his company became the No. 1 foreign hedge fund house last year, even as Washington and Beijing were in the midst of a harsh auditing dispute.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 22:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU