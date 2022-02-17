Reckitt quarterly sales beat estimates, boosted by hygiene products

-
ALSO READ
Feminine hygiene startup Sirona raises Rs 100 cr from Good Glamm Group
Salesmen threaten consumer cos with supply disruption over discounts to RIL
FMCG distributors warn firms of 'non-co-operation', seek price parity
Good Glamm names Reckitt's Sukhleen Aneja CEO for beauty and FMCG brands
Procter & Gamble Hygiene December quarter profit down 15% to Rs 212 cr
-
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group beat fourth-quarter sales forecasts on Thursday after fears of COVID-19 led to increased demand for its cleaning products.
However, the maker of Lysol disinfectant and Durex condoms missed full-year earnings estimates, joining rivals in struggling with higher raw material and supply chain costs.
Reckitt did not give separate fourth-quarter earnings data.
The company said it was targeting like-for-like net revenue growth of 1-4% for 2022.
That came after revenues on the same basis rose 3.3% in the final quarter of 2021, ahead of the 1.9% growth expected by analysts in a company-supplied poll.
The results and forecast exclude revenue from Reckitt's infant nutrition business in China, the sale of which was announced in June, and other businesses sold or acquired recently
The company, whose stock has risen about 13% in the past year, has benefited during the pandemic from people buying more cleaning products as well as cold and flu remedies such as Lemsip and Strepsils.
Sales at its hygiene business - which includes Lysol - rose 17.5% in the quarter as more U.S. shoppers rushed to buy cleaning products amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Still, the higher sales were not enough to help Reckitt overcome soaring raw material and supply chain costs.
Full-year adjusted earnings fell 11.8% to 288.5 pence per share, missing analysts' average forecast of 289.9 pence.
"We are targeting both growth in like-for-like net revenue and an increase in adjusted operating margin in 2022, despite an unprecedented inflationary environment and ongoing uncertainties created by COVID," Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan said on a media call.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU