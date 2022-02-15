JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

No sign of any de-escalation from Russia so far, says NATO chief

13 arrested, guns seized; emergency activated in Canada to end protests
Business Standard

Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others

Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group

Topics
Goldman Sachs | Morgan Stanley | US Federal agency

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with the Department of Justice, is investigating whether bankers may have improperly tipped off hedge funds ahead of large share sales, the report said on Monday.
.

The SEC has sent subpoenas to several hedge funds and banks, demanding trading records and information about investors' communication with bankers, according to the WSJ report which also said regulators began looking into irregularities related to block trades since at least 2019. Investigators are probing whether bankers improperly alerted favoured clients ahead of public disclosure of trades and if such information benefited the funds, some of which act as “liquidity providers” to Wall Street firms, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 15 2022. 23:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.