Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others

Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including and Group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with the Department of Justice, is investigating whether bankers may have improperly tipped off hedge funds ahead of large share sales, the report said on Monday.

The SEC has sent subpoenas to several hedge funds and banks, demanding trading records and information about investors' communication with bankers, according to the WSJ report which also said regulators began looking into irregularities related to block trades since at least 2019. Investigators are probing whether bankers improperly alerted favoured clients ahead of public disclosure of trades and if such information benefited the funds, some of which act as “liquidity providers” to Wall Street firms, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)