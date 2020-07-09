Reopen or lose federal funds: Trump warns schools as Covid-19 cases rise

President on Wednesday threatened to hold back federal money if school districts don't bring their students back in the fall, seemingly disregarding cases in the country.



Trump said his own public health officials' safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive. Shortly afterward, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be issuing new guidance next week that will give all new tools to

The recommendations will keep students safe, but "the president said today we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," said Pence.

Despite Trump's pressure on state and local officials, New York City announced that most of its students would return to classrooms only two or three days a week and would learn online in between. Most will not be able to have all their kids in school at the same time, said Mayor Bill de Blasio. For a nation that prides itself on its public school system, it's a newly extraordinary situation in this pandemic-ridden year.



With millions of the nation's parents anxious about their children's safety in the fall and their own work interruptions if they must stay home, Trump continued to inject into public health. He accused Democrats yet again of wanting to keep closed for election-year reasons rather than health concerns. And he issued a veiled threat to CDC officials over their reopening guidelines, tweeting, I will be meeting with them!!!



Have taken up matter with concerned officials: Indian Embassy

Indian Embassy said it has taken up matter of US immigration authorities announcing modifications to requirements for student visas in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic with concerned US officials.

The Embassy said the new modifications are likely to cause difficulties for some Indian students wishing to pursue their studies in the country.

"These new modifications at a time when many of the US universities and colleges are yet to announce their plans for the new academic year are likely to cause uncertainties and difficulties for some Indian students wishing to pursue their studies in the US," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

"We have taken up this matter with concerned US officials. At the India -US Foreign Office Consultations held on 07 July 2020, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla conveyed our concerns on this matter to Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale," it added.