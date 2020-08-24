JUST IN
Republican party re-nominates Donald Trump as presidential candidate

Trump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US intelligence agencies say China and Iran want Trump to lose 2020 polls
The once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate for the November 3 elections.

Trump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27.

The once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte in North Carolina.

Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected GOP delegates from all the 50 states. Vice President Mike Pence was re-nominated as the running mate of Trump. Pence made a surprise appearance at the Charlotte where the roll call vote was done. He will deliver his formal acceptance speech on Wednesday.
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 22:15 IST

