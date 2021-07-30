Robinhood Markets fails to get much love from retail investors at debut

-
ALSO READ
Robinhood banks on its traders' allegiance in IPO like no other
What Robinhood's IPO filing says about the traders in Reddit user base
Easy Trip Planners makes tepid debut, lists at 13% premium over issue price
Dodla Dairy, KIMS: Short-term investors should book profit, say analysts
Kalyan Jewellers makes weak debut; lists 15% below the issue price
-
Robinhood Markets Inc. suffered a lukewarm reception at its stock market debut from individual investors, the very group of customers courted by the popular trading app for long-term growth.
Retail investors net bought shares worth $18.9 million in the zero-fee trading platform on its listing day, according to data from Vanda Securities Pte. That pales before those of initial public offerings from other high-profile firms such as Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. and the world’s top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.
Didi attracted $69 million from amateur investors on its first day of trading, with Coinbase bagging $57.4 million.
The lack of enthusiasm from retail investors was a key factor contributing to Robinhood’s disappointing debut Thursday, when its shares ended 8.4% below its initial public offering price. It also underscores how quickly sentiment can shift toward such online brokerages that seek to democratize financial markets by attracting a new generation of amateur and young investors.
Despite the absence of support among retail investors, the company received some high-profile support from Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund, which purchased almost 1.3 million Robinhood shares Thursday, At Robinhood’s closing price of $34.82, that gives the ETF a more than $45 million stake.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU