Russia blinks, says will resume participation in Ukraine grain deal

said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that formally committed to use the established safe shipping corridor between southern and Turkey “exclusively in accordance with the stipulations” of the agreement.

“The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees it has received currently appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry said, adding that medition by the United Nations and Turkey secured Russia’s

continued cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Turkey’s defense minister that the deal for a humanitarian grain corridor would “continue in the same way as before” as of noon Wednesday.

Ships have continued to carry Ukrainian grain on the route despite the suspension, but that had been unlikely to continue for long because insurance companies were not issuing new contracts due to Russia’s move, industry sources told Reuters.

Russian attacks have “seriously damaged” about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s entire energy infrastructure, according to a press release from Ukrainian President’s office.

Meanwhile, senior Russian military leaders have discussed when and how they would use tactical in Ukraine, multiple US officials have claimed.

The officials talked about scenarios in which they would use nuclear weapons, showing how frustrated the generals are about

setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine.

They did not talk about using the weapons with Russian president Vladimir Putin, but the conversations have heightened concern about the prospect of a nuclear armageddon.

US government officials learned about the discussions in mid-October, as Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric intensified, reported The New York Times.

Bio weapons

The UN Security Council scheduled a vote on a resolution that would establish a commission to investigate unfounded Russian claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

circulated a 310-page document to council members last week alleging that this biological activity is taking place in Ukraine with support from the US Defense Department.