Russia gives NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden permanent residency

-
ALSO READ
Dy NSA Pankaj Saran gets one-year extension: Personnel Ministry
China, Iran, Russia seeking to undermine Prez elections, says US NSA
Russia must stay out of US election, says National security advisor
Mike Pompeo calls for unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote
France backs India's candidacy for permanent seat in UN Security Council
-
Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed top-secret US spying programs, has obtained permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said.
Snowden, 37, received notification Thursday his application to remain in the country indefinitely and unconditionally has been approved, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said by phone.
Russian President Vladimir Putin granted asylum to the American whistle-blower in 2013, sparking a major diplomatic confrontation with the then administration of President Barack Obama. The following year, he was awarded temporary residency.
Snowden, who is living in or near Moscow, has defended his decision to reveal highly classified NSA surveillance programs, including the hacking of private Internet systems and widespread spying on allies and adversaries of the US
President Donald Trump in August ignited speculation about a possible pardon for Snowden, saying in an interview with the New York Post that he was looking into letting him return to the US without going to prison. Trump said many people believed that the intelligence leaker had not been treated fairly. Attorney General William Barr later said he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon Snowden.
Last month, a federal judge in Virgina ordered Snowden to relinquish $4.2 million in profits from his tell-all memoir about his work in US intelligence because he did not submit the manuscript for government review before publishing it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU